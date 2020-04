IIFPT Supports Fight Against COVID-19. Manufactures Nutrient-Rich Food For Patients

IIFPT: Bread, cookies, rusks and millet pops are being prepared on a daily basis.

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), a research and educational institution under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries(MoFPI), is manufacturing nutrient rich food for COVID-19 patients.

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has appreciated the initiative taken by IIFPT at a time when the need for healthy and immunity boosting foods is indispensable.

The institute has been manufacturing such nutrient-rich foods for COVID-19 patients under medical examination and those who recently recovered from the pandemic after treatment at Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu.

Bread, cookies, rusks and millet pops are being prepared on a daily basis at IIFPT's HACCP and ISO Certified Food Processing Business Incubation Center (FPBIC) and are being supplied to the Medical College and Hospital.

The initiative kicked off on April 21, 2020 in the presence of the District Collector and the Dean, Thanjavur Medical College.

Director Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan said thatCOVID focusing on nutrition to improve immunity in wake of Covid-19, scientists from the IIFPT have come up with novel food product formulations that have been packed with a range of indigenous foods.

In addition, IIFPT also houses a FSSAI referral laboratory and the Department of Food Safety and Quality Testing is preparing hand sanitizers for the District Police Department and other officers who are involved in various duties during this period. These hand sanitizers are being formulated as per WHO protocols.

