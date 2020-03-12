Kashmir University Suspends Classes Till March 31 In View Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus Scare: Kashmir University has postponed classes till March 31

Kashmir University on Thursday announced suspension of all classes for the rest of March as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus disease.

"It is notified for the information of all concerned that the classwork at the University of Kashmir including its main campus and all other satellite campuses shall remain suspended with effect from March 12, 2020 to March 31, 2020 as a precautionary measure in view of the pandemic COVID-19 (Coronavirus)," a varsity spokesperson said.

The move comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration shut down all schools, colleges and private tuition centres in view of the rising number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country.

