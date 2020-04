Centre Asks 26 IIMs, Knowledge Partners To Provide Interns To Assist With COVID-19 Work

"No stipend will be paid to the interns during their assignment," DoPT said.

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and knowledge partners have been directed by the Centre to provide their interns to assist in COVID-19 related work. In a communique to the institutes, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has written that the Centre wants MBA interns to support the Empowered Groups, formed by the government for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 11 Empowered Groups have been formed by the government.

The interns, said the DoPT, would support the Empowered Groups in data analysis and evidence based policy inputs.

The internship will be for a period of 8 weeks from the date of joining to the Empowered Groups. They will be interviewed (remotely) and selected on the basis of bio data, experience and interview, DoPT said.

"No stipend will be paid to the interns during their assignment," it said.

Upon satisfactory completion of the internship, confirmed by the Empowered Group, the candidates will be issued Certificate by Secretary, DoPT.

Along with the 20 IIMs, six knowledge partners: Indian School of Business Hyderabad, Indian School of Business Mohali, Management Development Institute Gurgaon, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) New Delhi, APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation Rameswaram and Indian Institute of Public Administration New Delhi have been asked for internship support.

