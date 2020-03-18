Coronavirus: Study At Home With NCERT's e-Pathshala

The app is available for Android, iOS as well as Windows platforms.

With schools closed due to coronavirus outbreak, students can switch to e-learning. Government's UMANG mobile app offers more than 1 crore of e-books, audios and videos on all subjects for primary and secondary school students.

Students can access books and study materials using e-pathshala of NCERT which is available on UMANG app.

The app is available for Android, iOS as well as Windows platforms. It can be downloaded for free from the app stores.

#CoronavirusOutbreak | Schools are closed due to #CoronaThreat? Fret not! Use e-Pathshala of @ncert on #UMANG & access Primary & Secondary study material in e-Book, Audio & Video formats. Give a missed call to 97183-97183 to download #UMANGApp. #HelpUsToHelpYoupic.twitter.com/ch1i0iTNFN — UMANG App India (@UmangOfficial_) March 17, 2020

e-Pathshala is a part of the government's Digital India campaign that was launched in 2015. It was launched on November 7, 2015 by the then Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Irani.

It includes e-textbooks for class 1 to class 12 along with supplementary reading material.

The app interface is available in English, Hindi and Urdu. The app interface will be available in 22 Indian Languages (VIII Schedule Languages) very soon, as per an official statement.

As of January 27, 2020 over 5 crore people have visited the e-Pathshala.

The learning interface is student friendly. Students can select the text, zoom the page, highlight selected portions, change the font and color and can also bookmark. It has features to cater to the needs of school going children including children with special needs. It has also Text to Speech application where audio books and machine readable books can be listened to.

In all 696 e-Publications and 504 Flipbooks (e-Textbooks, teachers handbook, manuals and supplementary reading materials) available on e-Pathshala. In all 3,855 videos and audios are available on the e-Pathshala, as per the official data.

