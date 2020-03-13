Coronavirus: Shut Schools, Colleges In Jharkhand: Babulal Marandi To Jharkhand CM

BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Friday urged the Hemant Soren government to shut all educational institutions in the state in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Ranchi:

Referring to Bihar which announced a similar shutdown, Mr. Marandi said schools, colleges and other institutions where people gather in large numbers should be closed as a preventive measure.

Referring to Bihar which announced a similar shutdown, Mr. Marandi said schools, colleges and other institutions where people gather in large numbers should be closed as a preventive measure.

He said the government should take precautions to prevent any outbreak as Jharkhand is a poor state.

