Coronavirus: Shut Schools, Colleges In Jharkhand: Babulal Marandi To Jharkhand CM

Coronavirus: Babulal Marandi has asked Jharkhand CM to shut Shut schools, colleges

BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Friday urged the Hemant Soren government to shut all educational institutions in the state in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Referring to Bihar which announced a similar shutdown, Mr. Marandi said schools, colleges and other institutions where people gather in large numbers should be closed as a preventive measure.

He said the government should take precautions to prevent any outbreak as Jharkhand is a poor state.

