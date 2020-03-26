'Project Isaac' By IITGN To Emulate Sir Isaac Newton During COVID-19 Break

Project Isaac strives to motivate students to dream ambitiously to achieve wondrous and ambitious things.

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has launched 'Project Isaac' to engage its students in creative projects to enhance their critical skills while they are confined to their rooms or homes because of coronavirus outbreak.

The project is inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, who 350 years ago was similarly sent home by Trinity College, Cambridge, because of the Great Plague of London in 1665.

During this year, sometimes described as his "year of wonders", Newton, then a 22-year-old college student, developed some of his most profound discoveries, including early calculus, as well his theories of optics and gravity, a statement from the Institute said.

'Project Isaac' by IIT Gandhinagar strives to motivate IITGN students to dream ambitiously to achieve wondrous and ambitious things.

They are also encouraged to cultivate new skills in writing, painting, coding, music, creative expression, and so on, which are increasingly critical skills for professional success. Nearly 40 percent of IITGN students are already participating in various activities, which are entirely voluntary.

Prof Sudhir K Jain, Director, IITGN said, "We are proud that more than 40 percent of our student body jumped into these voluntary projects right out of the gate and expect the proportion will continue to grow. We want to emerge from this difficult period stronger and better both as individuals and as a community."

Under Project Isaac, the Institute has introduced several contests with daily prizes and rewards for IITGN students around leadership, coding, creative expression and writing.

The Project Isaac Showcase will culminate in a massive talent contest once students return to campus to showcase their creative work-products developed during this period.

Click here for more Education News