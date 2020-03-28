'Share What You Read': Education Minister Promotes Reading Books In Lockdown

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has advised students to read books. (File Photo)

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has advised students to read books and make them friends during this lockdown period. "I always believe that a good book can change the course of one's life," the Education Minister has said in his message for students.

In a series of tweets, the Education Minister has also asked students to share with him the book they are reading. There can be no friend, motivator and guide bigger and better than a book, he said reminiscing the rich history of India.

प्यारे विद्यार्थियों, मुझे मालूम है आप सभी #Lockdown21 के इस समय घरों में बैठे हुए अपने दोस्तों को Miss कर रहें होंगे। दोस्तों की जगह तो कोई नही ले सकता पर आप घर बैठे बैठे भी दोस्ती कर सकतें हैं, जी हाँ यह एक अच्छा मौका है किताबों से दोस्ती करने का।#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/rLOEaU0O0p — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 27, 2020

Addressing the students, Mr Pokhriyal has written, "I know you all must be missing your friends during this lockdown. Nothing can replace friends in your life. But you can also make friends while at home. This is a chance to make friendship with books," in the tweet, which is originally in Hindi.

"Reading books will not only help you in spending time during this lockdown period but will also enhance your knowledge," he wrote.

While the entire nation is in the fourth day of lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, school kids have been at homes before that. In the first phase of steps taken to stop coronavirus spread, schools were shut and exams postponed.

To encourage reading during this period, National Book Trust (NBT), an autonomous body under the Ministry, has provided its selected and best-selling titles for free download. Over 100 books are available on the NBT portal currently for free download.

