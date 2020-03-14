Coronavirus: AMU Postpones Educational Tours Till April 15

Classes and sessional tests have been suspended till March 22.

Amid corona scare, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has postponed educational tours till April 15. Classes and sessional tests have been suspended till March 22. The university has asked not to conduct conferences, seminars, extensions lectures, workshops, hall functions, sports and other events as a precautionary measure in view of novel coronavirus threat.

Classes have been suspended in all its maintained institutions at Aligarh including schools.

"During a special meeting of top university officials presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor, it was decided today that all conferences, workshops, educational tours and sports programmes have been postponed till March 31," said AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada.

He said that "all examinations of the university and schools will be held as per schedule".

The university has asked students to consult teachers via e-mail for help (if required). Off-campus centres of AMU in West Bengal, Bihar and Kerala will follow directives of the respective state, the spokesperson said.

