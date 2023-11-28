Considering Studying Abroad? Explore Top 10 Universities In United States

US Embassy and consulates in India observed an unprecedented rise in student visa issuances.

The United States continues to be the top choice for Indian students, witnessing a notable 35 per cent increase in the number pursuing higher education, reaching a record high of 268,923 students in the 2022-23 academic year. According to the Open Doors Report, Indian students consistently make up over 25 per cent of the total international student population in the United States for three consecutive years, surpassing China as the primary source of international graduate students since 2009-10. The US Embassy and consulates in India observed an unprecedented rise in student visa issuances, with a total of 95,269 visas approved during the crucial June to August 2023 season, marking an 18 percent increase from the corresponding period in 2022.

The top 10 institutes based on Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 are as follows:

Stanford University:



Ranked second in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024, Stanford has one of the largest campuses in the US, housing 40 departments across three academic schools and four professional schools. The university offers scholarships for Indian students, with an approximate annual tuition fee of Rs 46.82 lakh and a scholarship award of up to Rs 41 lakh.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT):

Securing the third spot in the rankings, MIT is an independent, coeducational, private research university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. MIT's programs cost around $ 73,160 (Rs 60 lakh), but with financial aid programs like scholarships, fellowships, and grants, international students can benefit from a significant reduction in costs.

Harvard University



Ranked fourth, Harvard is the oldest university in the US and boasts a prestigious reputation. The university offers various scholarship opportunities for Indian students pursuing graduate, post-graduate, or PhD programmes, providing financial aid through loans, scholarships, and student employment.



Princeton University:

Holding the sixth position, Princeton is one of the oldest and most illustrious universities in the US. The university guarantees funding for PhD candidates and offers varying funding for master's candidates by department.



California Institute of Technology:



Ranked seventh, Caltech is a renowned science and engineering research institution. The university provides Need-Based Financial Aid, a fully funded scholarship for international students.



University of California, Berkeley:

Securing the ninth spot, UC Berkeley, a public research university, offers a range of scholarships and financial aid options tailored to support international students in their academic pursuits.

Yale University:

Ranked tenth, Yale is a private Ivy League research university, offering gift aid through the Yale Scholarship, which covers a wide range of financial needs for undergraduates.

University of Chicago:

Securing the twelfth spot, UChicago has offered nearly $20 million (Rs 1,65,600,00) in need-based financial aid to international students over the past four years. Financial aid packages cover tuition, housing, health insurance, meal plans, and additional costs.



Johns Hopkins University:

Ranked 15th, Johns Hopkins is a private research university in Baltimore, Maryland, offering a diverse array of scholarship opportunities to eligible students from any country.

University of Pennsylvania:

Securing the 16th position, the University of Pennsylvania provides over $10 million (Rs 82 crore) annually in financial aid to international students, excluding those from the United States, Canada, or Mexico. Financial aid is available during the admissions process but not after the admissions decision or during the four years in the college.