COMEDK UGET 2018 Admit Card Available @ Comedk.org, Download Now

"Login and Download your Test Admission Ticket now to view your Test Centre," said an update posted on the official website of COMEDK.
Subsequent to the National Eligibility -cum- Entrance Test (NEET) being mandated as the only acceptable entrance exam for admission to Medical and Dental courses in the country, COMEDK continues the evaluation process for the members of KUPECA i.e around 190 Engineering colleges.
For the current academic year 2018-19, COMEDK would conduct an online examination all over India on Sunday, the 13th May 2018, across 300 centres for the Engineering programs which offer around 20000 seats and will be followed by offline counseling to overcome the un-anticipated glitches in online counseling as we in India are not still fully prepared for the same.
COMEDK UGET 2018 Admit Card: How to download
Follow these steps to download COMEDK admit card:
Step One: Open the official website of COMEDK 2018, comedk.org
Step Two: Click on "Login COMEDK UGET Application" from the homepage
Step Three: Enter application sequence number or user ID and password
Step Four: Click login and download your admit card.
The COMEDK entrance test is being conducted for merit determination for use by COMEDK member institutions only and other institutions that have been expressly permitted in this behalf. COMEDK UGET-2018 test scores are valid only for admissions during the academic year 2018-2019.
CommentsMock test for COMEDK UGET 2018 was made available online on February 5, 2018.
