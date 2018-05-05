COMEDK UGET 2018 Admit Card Available @ Comedk.org, Download Now The Admission ticket for COMEDK UGET 2018 is available for download on the official website -- comedk.org -- of the entrance test.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT COMEDK UGET 2018 Admission Ticket Available @ Comedk.org, Download Now COMEDK UGET 2018 Admit Card: The Admission ticket for



"Login and Download your Test Admission Ticket now to view your Test Centre," said an update posted on the official website of COMEDK.



Subsequent to the



For the current academic year 2018-19, COMEDK would conduct an online examination all over India on Sunday, the 13th May 2018, across 300 centres for the Engineering programs which offer around 20000 seats and will be followed by offline counseling to overcome the un-anticipated glitches in online counseling as we in India are not still fully prepared for the same.

COMEDK UGET 2018 Admit Card: How to download

Follow these steps to download COMEDK admit card:



Step One: Open the official website of COMEDK 2018, comedk.org



Step Two: Click on "Login COMEDK UGET Application" from the homepage



Step Three: Enter application sequence number or user ID and password



Step Four: Click login and download your admit card.



The COMEDK entrance test is being conducted for merit determination for use by COMEDK member institutions only and other institutions that have been expressly permitted in this behalf. COMEDK UGET-2018 test scores are valid only for admissions during the academic year 2018-2019.



Mock test for COMEDK UGET 2018 was made available online on February 5, 2018.



Click here for more



: The Admission ticket for COMEDK UGET 2018 is available for download on the official website of the entrance test. COMEDK or Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will conduct Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2018 for admission to Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor or Engineering courses in Karnataka. The admission ticket can be downloaded only online from the official website comedk.org and no hard copy of the COMEDK admit card would be mailed to a registered candidate."Login and Download your Test Admission Ticket now to view your Test Centre," said an update posted on the official website of COMEDK.Subsequent to the National Eligibility -cum- Entrance Test (NEET) being mandated as the only acceptable entrance exam for admission to Medical and Dental courses in the country, COMEDK continues the evaluation process for the members of KUPECA i.e around 190 Engineering colleges.For the current academic year 2018-19, COMEDK would conduct an online examination all over India on Sunday, the 13th May 2018, across 300 centres for the Engineering programs which offer around 20000 seats and will be followed by offline counseling to overcome the un-anticipated glitches in online counseling as we in India are not still fully prepared for the same.Follow these steps to download COMEDK admit card:Step One: Open the official website of COMEDK 2018, comedk.orgStep Two: Click on "Login COMEDK UGET Application" from the homepageStep Three: Enter application sequence number or user ID and passwordStep Four: Click login and download your admit card.The COMEDK entrance test is being conducted for merit determination for use by COMEDK member institutions only and other institutions that have been expressly permitted in this behalf. COMEDK UGET-2018 test scores are valid only for admissions during the academic year 2018-2019. Mock test for COMEDK UGET 2018 was made available online on February 5, 2018.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter