COMEDK Undergraduate Common Entrance Test Hall Ticket 2024 Out, Check Marking Scheme

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2024. Those who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, comedk.org.

Login credentials such as the application number will be required to access the hall tickets. The hall ticket will contain details such as the candidate's name, exam date, address of the exam center, and exam-day instructions.

COMEDK UGET 2024 will be held on May 12 across 400 centres for enrollment in engineering, medical, dental, and architecture courses offered by the participating institutions, which collectively offer around 20,000 seats across Karnataka.

The examination will be conducted in three sessions: from 8.30am to 11.30am, 1pm to 4 pm, and from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

COMEDK UGET 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official COMEDK website at comedk.org.

Locate and click on the link for COMEDK UGET TAT.

Input the necessary login credentials.

The COMEDK hall ticket 2024 will appear on your screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

COMEDK UGET 2024: Marking Scheme

Candidates will receive one mark for each correct response, and there will be no deduction for incorrect answers. In the event of a tie, candidates with the fewest negative marks will receive higher ranks. The entrance exam will be a total of 180 marks.