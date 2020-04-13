CollabCAD: Newly Launched 3D Product Design Software System For Students

For the students a customized version of CollabCAD has been developed.

To provide students experience in creating and modifying 3D designs Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and National Informatics Centre (NIC) today jointly launched CollabCAD, a collaborative network, computer enabled software system, that would provide a total engineering solution from 2D drafting & detailing to 3D product design.

The aim of this is to provide a platform to students of Atal Tinkering Labs across country to create data across the network and concurrently access the same design data for storage and visualization. Atal Tinkering Labs or ATLs are established across India in 5,000 schools and provide tinkering spaces to children to hone their innovative ideas and creativity.

AIM's collaboration with NIC's CollabCAD is a great platform for students to utilize indigenous, state-of-the-art made-in-India software for 3D modeling/ slicing to use 3D Printing, said an official statement.

Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog Shri R Ramanan while launching CollabCAD online via social media said that 3D printing is going to be an integral part of the new 21st century innovations and AIM, NITI Aayog is proud to enable designing through CollabCAD in 5000 Atal Tinkering Labs with over 2.5 million students having access to it.

Sharing her views, Director General NIC Dr Neeta Verma said, NIC is happy to share this make in India 3d product CollabCAD which will be used by around 5000 schools where Atal Tinkering Labs are established.

Atal Innovation Mission also launched the Game Development module in partnership with DELL Technologies and Learning Links Foundation. It is an online platform where students can start their learning journey while tinkering from home. Through the platform they can learn to create their own games and also share it with others. This platform envisages to make students transition from 'game players' to 'game makers'.

Atal Innovation Mission is the government's flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

