CMA Final, Inter 2023 Results Declared, Check Topper's List, Steps To Download Scorecards

CMA Final, Inter 2023 Results: The exams for both levels were conducted from December 10 to 17, 2023

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the CMA Inter and Final exams held in December 2023. Candidates can check their results on the official website. The list of toppers and pass percentages for both the Inter and Final programmes is also available on the official website.

Aditya Daima from Kolkata secured the top position in the CMA Inter Dec 2023 exam, while Naveen K from Pallakad topped the CMA Final December 2023 exam.

Provisional rank list for Dec 2023 term of examination



Intermediate (Syllabus 2016) Provisional Rank List

Intermediate (Syllabus 2022) Provisional Rank List

Final (Syllabus 2016) Provisional Rank List

Final (Syllabus 2022) Provisional Rank List

In the Intermediate Examination under syllabus 2016 held in Dec 2023, 10.82 per cent of students cleared Group-I, while 32.25 per cent of students passed Group-II.

In the Final Examination under syllabus 2016 held in Dec 2023, 11.41 per cent of students passed Group-III, while 32.70 per cent of students cleared Group-IV.

The CMA exams for both levels were conducted from December 10 to 17, 2023. ICMAI had previously released the CMA Foundation results on January 11, 2024.

CMA Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecards

Go to the official website icmai.in.

Select the student tab.

Navigate to the student connect portal.

Select the examinations tab.

Click on the results link.

Input your registration number and log in to access the result.

Download and save the CMA result 2023 for future reference.

The CMA result scorecard for CMA Inter and Final December 2023 will contain the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, syllabus, exam status, paperwise marks of Group 3 and Group 4, and the total marks of both groups.