Claude Campus Ambassadors Programme: Rs 3.39 Lakh Stipend, Apply By Sept 12

Claude has invited applications for its Campus Ambassadors Programme, offering students a chance to work with Anthropic and promote AI learning on their campuses. The programme runs across three tracks, for undergraduate students, graduate students, PhD students, and postdoctoral researchers. Selected ambassadors will receive a cash stipend of USD 3,600 (approximately Rs 3.39 lakh), subject to the programme's terms and conditions. Applications opened on September 1 and will close on September 12, with reviews conducted on a rolling basis. The programme will run from September 2026 to June 2027.

Students across the world can apply, although Claude said the graduate and PhD tracks may initially be limited to a smaller set of institutions as part of a pilot phase. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold work authorisation in the country where they are studying.

Eligibility

Applicants must be 18 or older with work authorisation in their country of study. Applications close September 12, and selected ambassadors will serve from September 2026 to June 2027.

The Tracks

Undergraduate students can apply to lead a Claude Builder Club, organising workshops, hackathons, and demo nights, and sharing resources such as API credits with members. They may also get opportunities to attend events featuring Anthropic speakers.

Graduate students in STEM or humanities programmes can lead Claude Campus Conversations, focused on AI's impact on education and society. Ambassadors will organise discussions and events, and give students a platform to showcase projects built using Claude. They will also have opportunities to visit Anthropic's office and connect with other ambassadors.

PhD students and postdoctoral researchers who use AI in their research can lead Claude for Science workshops, building communities of AI-focused researchers on campus. This includes participating in speaker events with Anthropic's mathematics and science teams and engaging with Anthropic scientists directly.

Why Apply

Claude said the programme gives students access to AI workshops run by the Anthropic team, opportunities to build AI skills, and a platform to connect with students and researchers worldwide. Ambassadors will also be able to share feedback on Claude's features, which the company said could inform future product development.