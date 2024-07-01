CLAT 2025 Notification To Be Out On July 7, Exam On December 1

The notification for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 will be released on July 7. The law entrance test is scheduled to be held on December 1. According to the official website, 'The CLAT 2025 advertisement is scheduled to be released in print and electronic media on July 7, 2024.

The notification will include the registration dates for CLAT 2025.

The entrance test is conducted for students seeking admission into undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutes.

The CLAT examination comprises 120 questions and lasts for 2 hours. The CLAT UG paper covers topics such as the English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

The CLAT PG paper includes questions on constitutional law and various other legal areas, such as jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, law of contract, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labour and industrial law.

CLAT 2025: Participating Universities

The universities participating in CLAT 2025 are NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, NLIU Bhopal, WBNUJS Kolkata, NLU Jodhpur, HNLU Raipur, GNLU Gandhinagar, GNLU Silvassa Campus, RMLNLU Lucknow, RGNUL Punjab, CNLU Patna, NUALS Kochi, NLUO Odisha, NUSRL Ranchi, NLUJA Assam, DSNLU Visakhapatnam, TNNLU Tiruchirappalli, MNLU Mumbai, MNLU Nagpur, MNLU Aurangabad, HPNLU Shimla, DNLU Jabalpur, DBRANLU Haryana, and NLUT Agartala.