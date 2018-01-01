Online Registration For CLAT 2018 Begins

Online registration for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 has begun. Organising body, The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Kochi, Kerala has updated the official website of the exam. Candidates can register their application for the exam at clat.ac.in. For online registration candidates need to have scanned copies of passport size photograph and signature. Application fee for General/ OBC/ Specially Abled Persons and other category candidates is Rs 4000 (it is Rs 3500 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category).'The candidates are first required to register themselves at the CLAT-2018 online application webpage by using personal e-mail ID and mobile number. To register an application, choose the tab "Click Here For New Registration" and enter Name, Email-id and Mobile number. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system. An Email and SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will be sent. Use this Provisional Registration Number and Password to log in to fill the Online Application.'Candidates can also get previous years' question paper for Rs 500.For under-graduate programme (five year Integrated Law Degree), an applicant must be a pass in 10+2 or equivalent examination with a minimum of a 45% marks for all categories except for SC/ST categories in which case the applicant needs to have 40% marks.For post-graduate programme (one year LLM degree), an applicant must have LLB degree with at least 55% marks . Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories need to have 50% marks in LLB degree.Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination in March/April/May 2018 are also eligible to apply.