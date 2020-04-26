ICSE Board, SAI Collaborate For Online Training Programme For PE Teachers, Community Coaches

CISCE, SAI collaborate for online training programme for PE teachers, community coaches

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), the national level education board which conducts ICSE and ISC examinations, has in collaboration with Sports Authority of India (SAI), through the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education, initiated an online training programme for the PE teachers and coaches in its affiliated schools.

According to a statement released by the Council, SAI will conduct a 21-day online training of PE teachers and community coaches, as per the schedule.

At the end of the training session, there will be an online assessment based on which a digital certificate will be issued to them by SAI.

The registration for the same may be done online, through the link provided on the CISCE portal.

The training will begin is expected to begin from May 1 (Monday to Friday) and the mode of training will be Zoom or Facebook.

Details of the live session link will be available on http://fitindia.gov.in website before April 30, 2020, according to the statement.

Sujit Panigrahi and Dr. Usha S Nair will be the course coordinators. The courses will cover details about fitness, physical literacy, nutrition and community sports coaching.

