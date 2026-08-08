CISCE Opens Registration For Class 10, Class 12 Examinations 2027, 2028

CISCE Board Examinations: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has opened the registration process for the 2027 and 2028 ICSE and ISC examinations. The council has invited schools to confirm the entries of candidates appearing for the 2027 examinations and register candidates for the 2028 examinations.

Confirmation Of Entries For 2027 Examinations

For the ICSE and ISC 2027 examinations, schools can confirm candidates' entries from August 5 to September 15, 2026. The confirmation process will remain open from September 16 to September 30, 2026, with a late charge.

Schools can also submit requests for corrections to candidates' entry details through the CAREERS Portal. Such requests must be accompanied by the required supporting documents.

Registration For 2028 Examinations

For the ICSE 2028 examination, schools can register candidates from August 5 to October 31, 2026. Registration will also be available from November 1 to November 15, 2026, with a late charge.

For the ISC 2028 examination, the registration window is open from August 5 to November 15, 2026. No late charge will be applicable during this period.

CISCE has advised schools to adhere strictly to the prescribed timelines. Schools have also been advised to refer to the official circular for detailed instructions regarding the registration and confirmation processes.