On Children's Day, Odisha Chief Minister To Address Students On Television

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT Children's Day: Odisha Chief Minister To Address Students On Television On November 14 Bhubaneswar: In a programme organised by the Panchayati Raj Department, Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik will for the first time address school students on television on the occasion of Children's Day on November 14. Children's Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.



"The Panchayati Raj Department will organise the event," said School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra.



According to the minister, district collectors have been asked to make necessary arrangements at the block and panchayat level for this Children's Day programme.



The 45-minute televised speech by the Chief Minister will be aired on Doordarshan from 11.15 am to 12 noon on November 14. Patnaik is expected to address more than 6,60,000 students from around 62,000 schools across the state.



On the occasion of Children's Day, the Odisha School and Mass Education Department is planning to organise school and state-level competitions for the students.



"In the interest of teachers of our state, we have taken a landmark decision to abolish block grant & implement grant-in-aid system. This will hugely benefit teachers, increase their morale and improve quality of education in Odisha," Mr. Patnaik wrote on Facebook then.



