NITI Aayog, UNICEF Announce 72-hour Tinkering Hackathon For School Children

NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and UNICEF India, have come together this Children's Day, to provide an open platform to young children of India, to contribute towards sustainable development. Celebrating innovation on the occasion of the National Children's Day, the UNICEF - Atal Tinkering Labs Young Champions Awards were announced today by Dr Rajiv Kumar,Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog and Mr. Yuri Afanasiev, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in India.

During the event, the Unicef-Atal Tinkering Labs Young Champions Awards were presented to the winners of the nationwide Atal Tinkering Marathon challenge launched last year on October 2.

On October 2 last year, AIM's Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) had launched a six month long nationwide challenge called the Atal Tinkering Marathon, across six different thematic areas, namely, clean energy, water resources, waste management, healthcare, smart mobility and agri-technology.

The objective was to encourage students to observe community problems and develop innovative solutions. From over 650 innovations received, Top 30 innovations were identified from 20 different States and Union territories from across India.

AIM and UNICEF have also launched a 72 hour Tinkering Hackathon from November 14 to 17 so that children can come up with innovative solutions for challenges faced by them in school, especially pertaining to quality of education and safety in schools. The winners of the Hackathon will be announced on November 20, World Children's Day.

