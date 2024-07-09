Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Chhattisgarh To Soon Offer Primary Education In 18 Local Dialects

The move will help students from the tribal community to receive quality education in their mother tongue.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Chhattisgarh To Soon Offer Primary Education In 18 Local Dialects
Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to include local languages and dialects in primary education for students belonging to the state's tribal regions. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed the education department to introduce bilingual books in 18 local languages and dialects in the schools.
Mr Sai also noted that the textbooks and teaching material would be translated into local dialects and teachers would be trained in these languages.

The move will help students from the tribal community to receive quality education in their mother tongue and remain connected with their native language.  

The decision has been taken in line with NEP 2020 that aims to make education more inclusive and accessible for children in their native language.  The policy also advocates for a three-language formula according to which every student in India should learn three languages. Two of these should be native Indian languages, including one regional language, and the third should be English.

Aligning with NEP's decision to offer education in Hindi and regional languages, many states have already introduced or planning to introduce medical and engineering education in Hindi. 

Bihar recently announced the decision to offer medical education in Hindi language. Before this, Madhya Pradesh has offered students the option to choose the medium of instruction in Hindi or English language. Meanwhile, states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are offering Engineering courses in Hindi and other regional languages. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Education In Hindi Language, Nep 2020, Tribal Education
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
IGNOU Invites Applications For Startup Competition 2024
Chhattisgarh To Soon Offer Primary Education In 18 Local Dialects
Andhra Pradesh ECET 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out On July 10
Next Article
Andhra Pradesh ECET 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out On July 10
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;