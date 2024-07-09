Chhattisgarh To Soon Offer Primary Education In 18 Local Dialects

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to include local languages and dialects in primary education for students belonging to the state's tribal regions. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed the education department to introduce bilingual books in 18 local languages and dialects in the schools.

Mr Sai also noted that the textbooks and teaching material would be translated into local dialects and teachers would be trained in these languages.



The move will help students from the tribal community to receive quality education in their mother tongue and remain connected with their native language.



The decision has been taken in line with NEP 2020 that aims to make education more inclusive and accessible for children in their native language. The policy also advocates for a three-language formula according to which every student in India should learn three languages. Two of these should be native Indian languages, including one regional language, and the third should be English.

Aligning with NEP's decision to offer education in Hindi and regional languages, many states have already introduced or planning to introduce medical and engineering education in Hindi.



Bihar recently announced the decision to offer medical education in Hindi language. Before this, Madhya Pradesh has offered students the option to choose the medium of instruction in Hindi or English language. Meanwhile, states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are offering Engineering courses in Hindi and other regional languages.

(With inputs from PTI)