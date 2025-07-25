6 Big Changes In NEP 2020 That Every Parent, Student, Educator Should Know

Major Changes In NEP 2020: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced several changes in the education sector to boost learning outcomes and skill development, aiming to improve the overall quality of education across the country. From starting school at age 3 to flexible college degrees, mandatory teacher qualifications, and new-age courses rooted in Indian knowledge, NEP 2020 promises a future-ready education framework.

Here are the 6 big changes every student, parent, and educator should know:

1. 4-Year Undergraduate Program With Multiple Entry and Exit Options

NEP 2020 introduced new 3 and 4-year Undergraduate (UG) programs with multiple entry and exit options. Students opting to quit after a year in the program will be awarded a certificate, a diploma after 2 years, or a bachelor's degree after a 3 or 4-year program.

2. Classes Start at Age 3

The earlier 10+2 structure included 10 years of primary and secondary education and two years of higher secondary education. The new structure introduced under NEP 2020 classifies the class structure into four categories - Foundational, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary.

Foundational Stage (ages 3-8): Includes 3 years of pre-school (ages 3-5) and Classes 1-2 (ages 6-7)

Preparatory Stage (ages 8-11): Classes 3-5

Middle Stage (ages 11-14): Classes 6-8

Secondary Stage (ages 14-18): Classes 9-12

This new structure is designed to align learning with a child's developmental needs.

3. PARAKH Surveys

The NEP 2020 introduced PARAKH Surveys, which aim to improve the overall quality of education through student assessment. For example, the survey assesses what percentage of Class 3 students can read and write, and how many can make a simple transaction using 100 rupees. This survey was conducted in December 2024 and results were released in July 2025, which showed a significant learning deficit in Classes 3, 6, and 9. PARAKH, which is a National Assessment Centre, works directly with boards of school education to develop reforms pertaining to examination and help schools make necessary changes to support the overall growth of students and education.

4. Vocational Education

Vocational education involves teaching practical skills and knowledge required for a particular job. The 12th Five-Year Plan had estimated that only 5 per cent of Indian students aged between 19-24 had access to vocational education, while in countries like the USA, Germany, and South Korea, the numbers stood at 52, 75, and 96 per cent respectively. The NEP 2020 aims to integrate vocational education programs with mainstream education for at least 50 per cent of students by 2025 in middle and secondary schools.

5. New Courses on Indian Knowledge Systems

The NEP 2020 introduced an elective course on Indian Knowledge Systems for secondary school students. This course includes knowledge from ancient India and its contributions to modern India. This new course will be integrated with various subjects like Mathematics, Astronomy, Philosophy, Yoga, Architecture, Medicine, Agriculture, Engineering, Linguistics, Literature, Sports, Games, as well as Governance, Polity, and Conservation.

6. Minimum 4-Year Degree for Teaching Required

Candidates will have to mandatorily complete a four-year integrated B.Ed. program to become qualified for the role of a teacher. This four-year program will be a dual-major, which will include a bachelor's in education and a specialized subject such as language, history, music, mathematics, computer science, chemistry, economics, art, physical education, etc. This program will become the minimum qualification required for the role of a teacher by 2030.