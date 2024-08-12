Chhattisgarh PET 2024: Counselling Phase 1 Registration Window to Close Today

CG PET Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chhattisgarh, will close the registration window for the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) 2024 counselling Phase 1 today.

Eligible candidates who wish to participate in the first phase of counselling should visit the official website, cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in, to apply for admission into Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Bachelor of Technology (Lateral Entry), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Master of Engineering/Technology (M.E./M.Tech.) programs. The registration window will be open until 5pm today.

Candidates interested in Diploma courses, including Costume Design & Dress Making (CDDM), Interior Decoration (ID), Diploma in Engineering (DE) and Architecture (DA), Diploma in Engineering (Lateral Entry), Diploma in Modern Office Management (MOM), Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT), and Master in Computer Application (MCA), can apply from August 12, 2024, to August 17, 2024.

CG PET Counselling 2024: Important Dates

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 14, 2024

Admission Process (Round 1): August 16 - 21, 2024

Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling: August 22 - 27, 2024

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: August 29, 2024

Admission Process (Round 2): August 30 - September 3, 2024

Institute-wise Counselling Registration and Choice Filling: September 9 - 10, 2024

Merit List/Seat Allotment: September 12, 2024

Admission as per the Merit List: September 13, 2024

The official notification in Hindi reads: "Only one online application per candidate for one course will be accepted. If, for any reason, a candidate is unable to fill his application, he can resolve the issue by taking all his original documents and photo identity card to the convenience centres. The candidate will need to apply separately for each stage of counselling, and if admission is secured in a previous stage, it will be automatically cancelled."