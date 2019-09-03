16 Kendriya Vidyalaya Students To Witness Chandrayaan 2 Landing With PM Modi

Chandrayaan 2 landing: The government announced a quiz on space technology for school children.

16 Students from various Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country have been selected through an Online Space Quiz conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to witness the landing of Chandrayaan 2 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7. India's first moon lander - Vikram - is scheduled to land on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1:30am to 2.30am. A total number of 1,50,279 students from various Kendriya Vidyalayas from all over the country participated in the online Space Quiz Conducted by the space organisation.

The government had earlier announced a quiz on space technology, whose winners will get a chance to watch live the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission spacecraft make a soft landing on the lunar soil in September.

The quiz competition had 20 questions that needed to be answered in 300 seconds. The quiz was be launched on August 10, and was open for 10 days.

PM Modi had announced about the quiz in his Mann Ki Baat address.

Vikram, on Tuesday got nearer to the Moon with the Indian space agency successfully completing the first of the two de-orbital operations, reported Indo-Asian News Service.

According to ISRO, the de-orbital operation began at 8:50am as planned. Using the onboard propulsion system for 4 seconds the operation was carried out successfully.

The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km.

The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

The next de-orbiting operation is scheduled on Wednesday between 3:30am-4:30am.

On Monday afternoon, Vikram got separated from its mother spacecraft Chandrayaan-2.

The list of selected students is attached below.

The students will witness the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon along with PM Modi at ISRO control room in Bengaluru.

If India soft lands on the moon by putting the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover on the moon surface successfully, it would become the fourth country to execute this complex feat after the US, Russia and China.

(With Inputs from PTI and IANS)

