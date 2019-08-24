ISRO's Space Quiz Ends Tomorrow; Winners To Watch Landing Of Chandrayaan-2 With Prime Minister

ISRO's Space Quiz to end tomorrow, winners to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), to increase awareness about its space programmes among school children, had launched an online quiz for students. ISRO has now extended the last date to participate in the Space Quiz Chandrayaan-2 to tomorrow, i.e. August 25, 2019. The space quiz is being organized by ISRO in coordination with MyGov.in. Students interested in the space quiz can go to MyGov website and participate in the quiz.

As per the notice issued by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to its affiliated schools, "the top 2 scoring students of classes VIII - X from each State and Union Territory will be invited to ISRO, Bengaluru centre to watch the live landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon along with the Honourable Prime Minister."

Each participant will also be issued a participation certificate.

The test will be administered online and will have 20 questions to be answered in 10 minutes.

After the end of the quiz, and prior to the announcement of results, top scoring students will be required to provide their Parent's/ Guardian's Name, Government issued proof of identity containing address and an affidavit from the school confirming that they are students of the school. The format of the affidavit will be shared with the shortlisted participants only.

Winners will be selected from among those who provide the maximum number of correct answers. In case of a tie, the candidate who gave maximum number of answers in the shortest time will be adjudged the winner.

