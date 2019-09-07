How Students Can Be A Part Of ISRO

ISRO offers internships and project opportunities to students still in school or college

Chandrayaan 2 had the entire nation glued to their screens. The moon mission has certainly piqued the interest of the entire nation in India's space programme including that of young students with the potential to become prospective scientist. To encourage and include students, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had also organized an online quiz competition to select 2 students from each of the states and Union Territories to watch the Chandrayaan 2 landing on moon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students, however, do not have to wait for ISRO to organize a quiz to experience what goes behind a space mission. ISRO offers internships and student programmes which provides students an opportunity to be a part of its various projects.

ISRO Internships

The Indian Space Programme includes Internships (Summer Internship, Winter Internship, Long Term Internship), curriculum based projects (Projects for B.E., B.Tech, M.E., M.Tech, etc.), conduct of multi-theme and multi-level training programme / awareness workshops, etc.

Several Centres provide an opportunity for the student community to carry out their project work as part of their academic curriculum. Some Centres also provide internship opportunity to teachers.

Training in the field of Remote Sensing, Geo-informatics and GPS Technology for Natural Resources and Disaster Management is also offered.

Students exploring internship opportunities with ISRO in future can find detailed information here.

ISRO's Young Scientist Programme (Yuvika)

ISRO, from 2019, has launched a special programme for School Children called "Young Scientist Programme" "YUva VIgyani KAryakram". Under 'Yuvika', school students are imparted basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications. The programme is of two-weeks, conducted during Summer Holidays (ideally in the second half of May).

3 students each from each State and Union Territory was selected to participate in this programme covering CBSE, ICSE and State boards. The online registration for this programme is conducted in March.

