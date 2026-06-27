CGPSC Sub-Inspector Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket For July 12 Exam

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2026 on its official website, psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can now download their hall tickets for the upcoming prelims examination scheduled on July 12, 2026.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 341 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI), Subedar, and Platoon Commander in the Chhattisgarh Police Department.

CGPSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2026: Important Details

The CGPSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2026 is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on their admit card, including their name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time, and photograph.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on Sunday, July 12, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in a single shift at various examination centres across the state.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity card such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination venue.

How to Download CGPSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official CGPSC website at psc.cg.gov.in.

Click on the CGPSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the registered login credentials.

Submit the details to access your hall ticket.

Check all the information printed on the admit card carefully.

Download and print at least two copies for future use.

Direct Link Here

The CGPSC SI Recruitment 2026 is witnessing tough competition this year, with over 63,000 candidates competing for 341 posts. The preliminary examination is the first written stage of the recruitment process after the completion of the physical tests. According to the commission, 63,342 candidates are eligible to appear for the written prelims exam.