Central University In Hyderabad Looking For Vice-Chancellor, Salary Rs 2 Lakh. Check Details

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for the appointment of vice-chancellor of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad ( A Central University).

The applications for the post can be submitted online before December 8, 2023.

Any eligible candidate of not more than 65 years of age possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals. and institutional commitment can register for the post. The candidate must be a distinguished academician, with a minimum of ten years of experience as a Professor in a university or ten years of experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation.

The post will be entitled to a pay of Rs 2,10,000 with special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances.

The appointment for the post will be made from a panel of names recommended by a Committee constituted under the provisions of The English and Foreign Languages University Act, 2006.

For detailed information about the job post, candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education.