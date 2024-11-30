Advertisement

Central Electronics Limited Recruitment 2024: Application Begins For Junior Technical Assistant And Technician Posts, Check Details

The selection process consists of a written examination, followed by document verification, a trade test or practical examination.

Central Electronics Limited Recruitment 2024: The recruitment drive aims to fill 19 vacancies.

Central Electronics Limited Recruitment 2024: Central Electronics Limited (CEL) has commenced the application process for various positions as part of its 2024 recruitment drive. The drive aims to fill 19 vacancies.  

The official notification states: "The appointment offer will be provided to the qualified candidates following the order of merit and according to the vacancy needs. Appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their medical fitness certificate."  

Central Electronics Limited Recruitment 2024: Selection Procedure  

The selection process consists of a written examination, which can be either computer-based or paper-based, followed by document verification, a trade test or practical examination, and a pre-employment medical check-up for candidates who meet the eligibility criteria.  

Central Electronics Limited Recruitment 2024: Selection Process  

The written examination, whether computer-based or paper-based, will last for 2 hours and comprise objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers (four options per question). The structure of the question paper is as follows:  

Part I: Technical/Subject Knowledge (60 questions).  
Part II: Aptitude Test (40 questions) covering General English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.  

Each question carries 1 mark. Candidates must achieve a minimum score of 40% (combined score of Part I and Part II) to qualify for the next stages, including the Trade Test or Practical Examination.  

Central Electronics Limited Recruitment 2024: Application Fee  

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 online. However, candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) categories are exempt from this fee.  

For those applying for multiple positions, separate applications must be submitted. Please note that the application fee is non-refundable, even if the application is rejected for any reason.  
 

Other Verticals
