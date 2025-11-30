CDAC CCAT 2026: Registrations Open, Check Eligibility, Application Process

CDAC CCAT 2026 Registration: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has started the registration process for 2026 Computerized Common Admission Test (CCAT). Interested candidates aiming for admission to postgraduate diploma courses can apply for the test on the official website of the centre - cdac.in. The last date to register is December 29, 2025.

Those who qualify the examination scheduled for January 10 and January 11, 2026 will be considered for admission to C-DAC's Post Graduate Certificate Programmes of February 2026 batch on the basis of their C-CAT ranks and can further participate in counseling rounds.

CCAT is conducted twice a every year in January and July for February and August sessions.

How To Register For CDAC CCAT 2026?

Visit the official website cdac.in.

Click on "CDAC CCAT Candidate Login" and then on "Not Yet Registered".

Enter your personal details, register and login with your credentials.

Apply for the exam.

CDAC Eligibility Criteria Common for PG Certificate Programmes

Candidates applying must be a graduate in Engineering or Technology (10+2+4 or 10+3+3 years) in IT / Computer Science / Electronics / Telecommunications / Electrical / Instrumentation. Those with MSc/MS (10+2+3+2 years) in Computer Science, IT, Electronics are also eligible.

What is CDAC CCAT?

CCAT aims to evaluate candidates' technical aptitude and skills for specialized courses in areas like advanced computing, cyber security, and data analytics.

Direct Link To Apply, Know Details Here - "CDAC CCAT 2026".