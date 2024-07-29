CCMT 2024 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For MTech Admission Out

CCMT 2024: The Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, has released the results of the Centralised Counselling for MTech (CCMT) 2024 special round phase 2 seat allotment for admissions to MTech/MArch/MPlan courses. Those who participated in the CCMT 2024 special round can access the results on the official website.

Candidates will need their GATE 2024 registration ID, password and security pin to check their results. The deadline for uploading the documents, specifying willingness to allotted seats, and withdrawal of seats ends today.

CCMT 2024 Special Round Phase 2: Document verification

As per the schedule, special round phase 2 document verification is available until July 29. The last date to resolve queries is July 30. The withdrawal process from allotted colleges is open until July 30.

CCMT 2024 Special Round Counselling: Seat Acceptance Fee

To confirm their admission, candidates must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 30,000 for the CCMT 2024 special round counselling. This fee can be paid through various methods including debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking. If the fee is not paid, the candidate's seat allotment will be automatically cancelled, and they will not be eligible for further rounds of allotment. Upon payment, candidates can download the Provisional Seat Allotment Letter (PSAL), upload required documents, and submit their confirmation online.

CCMT 2024 Counselling: Required Documents

Candidates need to bring the following documents to the reporting centres: