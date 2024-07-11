Advertisement
Cotton Corporation Of India Releases Admit Card For Recruitment Exam, Check Details

CCI Admit Card 2024: The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on July 20, in a single shift from 8.30am to 10.30am.

CCI Admit Card 2024: Candidates should report to their respective exam centres by 7am.

CCI Admit Card 2024: The Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI) has issued admit cards for the recruitment exam for assistant manager and other posts. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website. The exam aims to fill 214 vacancies. Candidates must carry a hard copy of their hall ticket to the exam centre on the exam day.

CCI Recruitment Exam 2024Exam Schedule And Paper Format

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on July 20, in a single shift from 8.30am to 10.30am. Candidates should report to their respective exam centres by 7am.

The question paper will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 1 mark, with a duration of 2 hours. Incorrect responses will result in a deduction of 0.25 marks per question.

CCI Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website of the Cotton Corporation of India at www.cotcorp.org.in.
  • Select 'Public Notice- Recruitment- CCIL Application.'
  • Click on 'Login' on the right side of the page.
  • Enter the user ID and password created during registration.
  • Log in and download your CCI Admit Card.
  • Take a printout for future reference.
Comments

