CBSL Recruitment 2025: Application Begins, Check Steps To Apply

CBSL Recruitment 2025: Canara Bank Securities Limited (CBSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canara Bank, has opened applications for 35 vacancies as part of its 2025 recruitment drive. The application window opened on July 15, 2025, and will remain active until July 31, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website - www.canmoney.in.

Vacancies

The vacancies include posts such as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Institutional Dealer, Junior Officer (on contract), Marketing Officer, and DPRM Trainee.

Qualifications

Candidates holding qualifications like Any Graduate, LLB, ICWA, LLM, MBA/PGDM, or Member of ICAI can apply, depending on the role. For example, the CFO post requires candidates with CA, ICWA, or MBA (Finance). The postings are located in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other locations across India.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on eligibility, academic performance, and experience. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, and the final selection will be based on performance in the interview.

Junior Officers will be appointed on a three-year contract, with the possibility of absorption into regular service based on performance and company policy.

Applicants are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully and ensure they meet all eligibility criteria. Incorrect or false information in the application may lead to disqualification.

Steps To Apply For CBSL Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website: www.canmoney.in

Go to the "Careers" section.

Click on the link for CBSL Recruitment 2025.

Download and read the official notification carefully.

Fill in the application form with accurate details.

Upload the required documents, if applicable.

Submit the application form online or send the filled physical form as per instructions.

Keep a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Applicants must have a valid email ID, as all communication regarding the recruitment process will be sent to that ID only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.