CBSE Writes To School Principals, Recommends Arogya Setu App

CBSE has written to school principals and has recommended Arogya Setu app

CBSE has written to all school principals recommending the Arogya Setu app and Health Ministry's protocol for immunity boosting. The CBSE's letter comes after MHRD secretary wrote to government organizations and bodies like UGC, NIOS etc. about the Arogya Setu app. CBSE has requested school principals to inform teachers, students and staff members.

The Arogya Setu app is available for downloading on both android devices and iOS devices. The app has been developed by Government of India in public-private partnership to fight against covid-19.The app will enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the Corona Virus infection.

Apart from the app, CBSE has shared a protocol document for immunity boosting which has been developed by the Ministry of Ayush. Teachers can also explain the contents of the document to the students through the communication channels available to them.

CBSE has also asked students to light a candle, diya or torch of their mobile for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5, 2020.

The board had released the circular yesterday and asked school principals and teachers to inform students about the measures suggested by the board by the end of the day.

The country has been on a 21-day lockdown since March 25. The lockdown period will end on April 14.

The Board, meanwhile, has decided to conduct the pending exam for main subjects only. As per the Board and the Ministry main subjects are those which are required for promotion and maybe crucial for admission in higher education institutions. The examination dates will be announced 10 days in advance.

