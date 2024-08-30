CBSE To Develop Framework For Assessing Internal Assessments For Classes 6-12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is developing a framework to keep a check on the inconsistency in the marks of internal assessments in Science subject for classes 6-12. The framework is being developed in collaboration with British Council. In addition, the board is also directing schools to install CCTV cameras in classrooms by covering the partial cost. This also involves creating a data bank at the CBSE headquarters to which exam centres can submit CCTV recordings for each exam day via a web link.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the board's governing body in June. As per the minutes of the meeting, the framework will help in addressing the inconsistency and potential inflation of marks in internal assessments.



The scheme aims at developing a framework for benchmarking and reviewing standards and is expected to be implemented from 2025 exam onwards. As per details mentioned in the proposal, as a pilot project, at least 30% of the centres in a region may be on-boarded, and subsequently, this may be extended to all centres.

A team of CBSE officials will hold capacity-building workshops for school leaders and coordinators to ensure consistency, transparency, and fairness in internal assessment practices to mitigate issues such as “inequity in educational outcomes and disengagement among students".

CBSE had released also announced setting up of 'Composite Skill Labs' in schools to enhance skill education. Schools are advised to set up either one Composite Skill Lab of 600 sq ft area for classes 6-12, or two separate labs of 400 sq ft area each, one for classes 6-10 and the other for classes 11-12.

