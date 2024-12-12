CBSE To Conduct Free Virtual Training On AI For Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organise a virtual training session on Artificial Intelligence for students of class 8-12. The program will be conducted free of cost on December 16, 2024 and would be open to all students. The programme is designed to equip students with key AI skills through the IBM SkillsBuild platform, offering access to emerging technologies, digital credentials, and future-ready skills. Interested candidates can register on the link :https://forms.gle/RuZ42FvRK3EcUFto8

The board is also organising a one-day training programme for teachers teaching ‘Artificial Intelligence' to classes 11 and 12 at Bhubaneswar in offline/ face-to-face mode. Teachers teaching AI must attend this training session at SAI International school, Odisha until 4:30 pm today.

The government of India had earlier announced the launching of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY) in the Union Budget 2023. As part of the initiative, all schools affiliated with the CBSE, private or government, especially those which are offering skill subjects in their schools are encouraged to start Skill Hub at their campus.

Under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, the government has proposed to offer various demand-driven and industry linked skilling courses which include new age courses such as Drone, 3D Printing, Robotics, AI.

The initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that emphasises on the need for promoting skill development in schools. The policy recognises the importance of skilling in schools and aims to incorporate vocational (skill) education and training programmes into the school curriculum.