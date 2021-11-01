Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 will begin with minor papers (representational)

CBSE will conduct term 1 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students offline in November-December, 2021. Admit cards for these exams will be issued soon on the board websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. For Class 10 students, minor papers of term 1 will begin on November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will start on November 16.

Class 10 major papers will begin on November 30 and for Class 12 students, major papers will begin on December 1. In term 1 exams, students will have to answer only objective-type questions.

While CBSE has decided to conduct the term 1 exams offline, some students and parents are saying that these exams should be held online, or in hybrid mode – online and offline.

The duration of major papers in term 1 will be 90 minutes and the duration of minor papers will be as mentioned on the date sheets, the CBSE said.

Students will get 20 minutes to read the question papers. The papers will start at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am, it said.

Other relevant information regarding term 1 board exams will be mentioned on the admit cards, the board said.

CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April.