Conduct Read-A-Thon, Litfest To Celebrate Reading Week: CBSE

CBSE has asked affiliated schools to celebrate Reading Week

A Read-a-Thon, reading clubs, and Litfest are one of many suggestions by CBSE to affiliated schools to celebrate Reading Week. The Reading Week, which will begin on September 9 and end on September 15, is an attempt by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote reading skills among students of all classes. The Reading Week will mark the International Literacy Day which is celebrated on September 8.

Citing National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2005, the board has emphasized on the need to encourage individualized reading to inculcate a reading habit among school-going children of all age groups.

The Board, in the past, has taken measures to encourage reading among school children. In 2011, it circulated list of Indian authors and their books as suggested reading materials for students in classes 5 to 12.

"The activities carried out by students during the Reading Week can be assessed as part of the Subject Enrichment Activities for classes up to Secondary level," says CBSE.

The board has also suggested developing reading corners in classrooms or creating class libraries. Other suggested activities include enlisting parents to hold a reading session, inviting authors to deliver a lecture during reading hour session, organizing a debate around the characters and their actions in a book, play-acting based on a book etc.

