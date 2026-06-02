1.5 Million Hits In 2 Minutes: Cyberattack Attempts On CBSE Portal

- CBSE reports cyberattack attempts on the re-evaluation portal, including 1.5 million hits within two minutes.
- More than 18,000 students successfully submitted re-evaluation and verification requests by 3 pm.
- Portal supported over 8,000 concurrent users after platform refinements based on student feedback.
CBSE Cyberattack 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that its re-evaluation and verification portal remained operational despite facing multiple cyberattack attempts on the first day of the application process. The portal, which went live today, continued to function normally from 7 am onwards, according to the board.
In an update shared on X, CBSE revealed that the platform was targeted by a large-scale denial-of-service (DoS) attack, which generated nearly 1.5 million hits within a span of two minutes. The board also recorded more than one lakh attempts to gain unauthorised access to files hosted on the system.
"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," the board said.
It added that the latest attack involved a denial-of-service attempt that flooded the portal with 1.5 million requests in less than two minutes, along with over 100,000 unauthorised file access attempts.
Update from our Cybersecurity Teams:— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 2, 2026
The CBSE revaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users. As of 3:00 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions.
While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal…
Despite these incidents, CBSE stated that the portal continued to handle heavy traffic efficiently. The board said the platform was supporting more than 8,000 users simultaneously and had processed over 18,000 successful re-evaluation and verification submissions by 3 pm.
The board further noted that several improvements had been introduced after receiving feedback from students. Among the changes, session time limits have been extended to make the application process smoother and more user-friendly.
CBSE said its technical teams are continuously monitoring the platform and taking necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted services for students applying through the portal.