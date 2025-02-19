CBSE Planning To Hold Board Exams Twice A Year From 2026

The Ministry of Education recently held discussions and deliberations with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for holding two board exams in a year from the next academic session. Sharing about the meeting on social media, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan noted that the scheme of these deliberations will soon be placed for public consultation by CBSE. The decision for holding two board exams is being taken for creating a stress-free learning environment for students.

Creating a stress-free learning environment for students has been an important focus of the Government. Examination Improvement and Reform is a key step towards this.

The ministry also directed the government to launch a Global Curriculum for Foreign Schools for the academic session 2026-27. In a meeting chaired by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the CBSE was directed to launch CBSE Global Curriculum for Foreign Schools in the next academic year and prepare a detailed action plan accordingly.

A high-level meeting was chaired by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries including Secretary, DoSEL, Secretary ER, MEA, heads of CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS along with representatives of global schools.

Currently, the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are conducted in February-March. The three possible options that the board is contemplating is conducting the exams in a semester system, with the first board exam in January-February and the second one in March-April or conducting the second set of board exams in June with the supplementary or improvement exams.

The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were also split into two terms during the Covid pandemic as a one-time measure, but the old format of year-end exams resumed a year later.