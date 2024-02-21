CBSE Opens New Regional Office In Dubai

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification about a new regional office and Centre of Excellence in Dubai. The regional office will start its functioning from the academic session 2024-25.

An official notification by the CBSE mentioned, "Consequent upon the approval of Affiliation Committee in its meeting held on 09.05.2023 vide Item No. XXI (S. No. C) and ratification by the Governing Body in the meeting held on 14.06.2023 and subsequent approval of the Controlling Authority of the Board i.e. Secretary (SE&L), Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, a new Regional Office and Centre of Excellence (COE) is being opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates."

"The Regional Office, Dubai shall commence its functioning from the academic session 2024-25 onwards. The Centre of Excellence, Dubai shall commence its training activities after operationalisation of the Regional Office. Henceforth, the jurisdiction of Regional Office, Delhi (East) shall remain same except for Foreign Schools from the Academic Session 2024-25 onwards," added the notification.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier announced the establishment of a new CBSE office in Dubai. Addressing a gathering at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi highlighted that over 1.5 lakh Indian students were studying in UAE schools and a new CBSE office in Dubai will help provide the best education to the Indian community in the country.