CBSE Issues Warning Against Rumours, Fake News Surrounding Class 10 And 12 Board Exams

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2024: The board reiterated its commitment to combating spread of fake news.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning against rumours and fake information about the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams. The board has stated that elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

CBSE has reported rumours regarding paper leaks and counterfeit sample paper links being disseminated by various individuals and platforms.

The board exams for both Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024. The Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2 while the Class 10 exams are set to take place from February 15 to March 13.

Expressing apprehension regarding the proliferation of rumours across social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Telegram, the board highlighted that some individuals have been disseminating misinformation regarding paper leaks and counterfeit question papers. This has resulted in unwarranted anxiety among students and parents.

The CBSE notification highlighted that individuals are circulating fake links to sample papers and claiming that questions will be based on them. Moreover, they are also circulating fake pictures/videos of question papers and demanding money for access to these papers.

"These persons, groups, and agencies intend to fleece gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities also create confusion and panic among students and the public," the board stated.

The CBSE reiterated its commitment to combatting the dissemination of false information and rumours.

It is actively cooperating with law enforcement authorities to detect and impose stringent measures against individuals accountable for propagating misinformation under different clauses of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act. Additionally, CBSE cautioned that students engaged in spreading false information would be subject to disciplinary action according to the 'Unfair Means' regulations and pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Parents are urged to advise their children against believing or participating in activities that disrupt the smooth conduct of examinations.

CBSE urged students and their parents to remain vigilant and refrain from engaging with unverified news and rumours circulating during the examination period.

