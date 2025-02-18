CBSE Issues Notice For Schools To Send Observations For Board Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification asking schools to send their observations for the board exams. CBSE is conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025 academic year from February 15, 2025. The Class 10 exams began with English, while that of Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship

Every year, CBSE requests schools to send their observations and issues (if any) with respect to the question paper administered to the CBSE in OECMS. CBSE noted that the following has been observed by the Board:-

-Schools usually send observations to various emails IDs not meant for the purpose.

-Observations are sent after several days of the conduct of the examination in that subject.

-Observations sent are vague and not clear. For example- The question is not correct. But what is not correct in the question is not mentioned.

To streamline this process, the CBSE has requested the following:-

i) Observations should be uploaded on OECMS portal.

ii) Observations should be sent on the same day of the conduct of examination.

iii) For any query please send mail to qpobservation@cbseshiksha.in

CBSE also noted that in case, the observations received are not clear, not received on time, not in compliance with the instructions issued by the board, it will not take any action regarding the observation.

This year, around 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.