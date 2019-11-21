CBSE Fee Hike Based On 'No Profit No Loss Principle': Education Minister

CBSE examination fee hike for Class 10, 12 on ''no profit no loss'' principle: HRD Minister

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has increased the examination fees of Class 10 and 12 Board examination 2020 for all students "on no profit no loss principle". The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was responding to a question asked by Lal Sinh Vadodia in the upper house of the Parliament regarding the recent fee hike announced by the central board for the upcoming annual exams for Classes 10 and 12.

After being criticized about the fee hike, the Board had said earlier that a deficit of over Rs. 200 crore in conducting examinations for Classes 10 and 12 has forced it to go ahead with the decision.

"Education being a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitutions and a substantial majority of schools are under the jurisdiction of the State Governments, it is for the respective State Government to take a decision with regard to increase of examination fee for students in their schools," the minister said in his reply.

"So far as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools are concerned, the Board has increased the examination fees of class X and XII Board examination 2020 for all students on no profit no loss principle," he said.

The minister also said: "Out of examination fee of Rs.350/- for Class X and Rs.600/- for Class XII till 2019, only Rs.50/- was paid by SC/ST candidates of Govt. Schools and Aided schools of Delhi Govt. and balance Rs.300/- and Rs.550/- respectively was paid by Govt. of NCT of Delhi".

"For examination 2020, Govt. of NCT of Delhi has paid the full examination fee in respect of all students of Delhi Govt. Schools, Grant-in-Aid schools & the Patrachar Vidyalaya," the reply said.

The minister provided the details of increase in examination fee by the CBSE as tabulated below:

Class Examination fee before increase Examination fee after increase All India Scheme (For All CBSE affiliated schools) Delhi Scheme. (for Govt. & Aided Schools of Delhi) SC/ST Students of Govt. and Aided Schools of Delhi. Schools in India (For All CBSE affiliated schools) Govt. and Aided schools of Delhi excluding SC/ST students SC/ST students of Govt. & Aided Schools of Delhi 10th 750/- 350/- (#) 350/- (#) 1500/- 1500/- 1200/- (*) 12th 750/- 600/- (#) 600/- (#) 1500/- 1500/- 1200/- (*)

