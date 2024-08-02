CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results Out, 29.78% Students Qualify Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Class 12 supplementray examinations 2024. Around 29.78 per cent students have qualified the exam. Students who appeared in the exams can access their scorecards by visiting the official websites of CBSE. The results are hosted on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.



Of the total 1,27,473 students who appeared for the exam around 37,957 have passed.

Girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 33.47. The pass percentage of boys is 27.90 per cent.



A total of 1,31,396 students registered for the Class 12 CBSE supplementary exams from which 1,27,473 students appeared. A total of 15,397 schools participated in the exam that was held in 917 centres.



The supplementary examination was conducted from July 15 to 22. This year, more than 2 lakh students, including 1,22,170 Class 12 students and 1,32,337 Class 10 students, were placed in the compartment category.



Candidates are required to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear the exams. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 final exams 2024 stood at 93.12 per cent, while for Class 12, it was 87.98 per cent.



The Class 12 paper pattern consists of 40% competency or case-based questions, 20% response-type questions, 20% MCQs, and 40% constructed response questions, including short and long answer types.



Previously, CBSE introduced significant changes in the examination format for classes 11 and 12, set to be implemented in 2025. These modifications aim to foster holistic development and critical thinking in students by altering various aspects of the exam, such as question formats and marking schemes. Notably, the weight of final exam results has been reduced from 100% to 80%, with the remaining 20% derived from assessments, practical exams, and project work.