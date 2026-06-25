CBSE Class 12 AIR 1 Krishiv Dani's Winning Formula: 2-3 Hours Study Every Day

Ahmedabad student Krishiv Achyut Dani has secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the CBSE Class 12 examinations. After achieving the top position, Krishiv shared his preparation strategy and said that regular study and consistent efforts helped him reach this milestone.

Speaking about his success, Krishiv said he was very happy with his result. He shared that he prepared for his board examinations by studying for around 2-3 hours every day.

"First of all, I'm very happy with my result. Along with that, I used to study for my board examinations for 2-3 hours every day," he said.

Apart from board exam preparation, Krishiv also focused on his CA Foundation examination, which he appeared for in May 2026. He said he continued studying daily for his foundation exam as well.

"Along with that, every day I would also study for my same foundation exams, which I gave this May 2026. I used to try to study 2-3 hours every day, that was my first aim," Krishiv said.

Sharing his exam preparation method, he explained that he made sure to revise every subject properly before appearing for the exams. He said he read each subject at least one or two times before the examination.

Krishiv's subjects included Accountancy, English, Entrepreneurship, Business Studies and Artificial Intelligence. He focused on understanding the concepts and revising them regularly.

His achievement highlights the importance of consistency and a balanced study routine. Instead of depending on long study hours only before exams, Krishiv followed a regular schedule throughout his preparation.

After securing the top rank in CBSE Class 12, Krishiv's journey has become an inspiration for many students preparing for board examinations. His message for aspirants is simple - regular efforts, proper revision and dedication can help achieve big goals.