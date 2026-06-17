CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Live Updates:The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon on its official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the improvement examinations held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, will be able to check and download their scorecards using their roll number, school number, and admit card details.

Earlier, CBSE had indicated that the results would be declared in June 2026. However, the board has not yet announced the official result date and time. The second board examination was conducted to provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their scores and enhance their overall academic performance.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How To Check Scorecard

Once released, students can download their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Enter the roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Around 6.8 Lakh Students Appeared

The second board examination witnessed participation from nearly 6.8 lakh students across the country. The examination was conducted to provide candidates with an additional opportunity to improve their scores obtained in the first phase.

Earlier, CBSE declared the Class 10 Phase 1 results on April 15, 2026. According to official figures, a total of 24,83,479 students registered for the examination, of whom 24,71,777 appeared. Out of the candidates who took the exam, 23,16,008 successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent.

The Class 10 Second Board Examination was conducted to provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their marks. The upcoming result is expected to help many candidates enhance their subject-wise scores and overall academic performance.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Highlights: Check Here For Latest Updates