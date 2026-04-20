CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Time Table 2026 Out, Check Exam Dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10 Phase 2 examination between May 15 to June 1. Candidates who appeared on the Phase 1 exams are only eligible to appear on the Phase 2 examination in order to improve marks. The results for class 10 are already out.

According to datesheet, examination schedule begins on May 15, 2026 with Mathematics Standard/Basic. This is followed by compartment subjects on May 16 and May 18. The Science exam (086) is scheduled for May 19 after which compartment subjects continue on May 20 and May 21. Social Science (087) will be held on May 22 followed again by compartment subjects on May 23 and May 25. Language exams are scheduled for May 26 and May 30, with additional compartment subject exams on May 28 and May 29. The schedule concludes with compartment subjects on June 1, 2026.

To download the date sheet, students are advised to visit the official website of CBSE.

Students are eligible for the CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Exam 2026 if they appeared in the first board exam and wish to improve their performance in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

Students who received a compartment result in the first exam or were placed in the compartment category in 2025 can also apply. However, those who missed three or more subjects in the first exam are not eligible.

Additionally, students seeking improvement after passing, those appearing for first or third chance compartment, and sports students permitted by the Board are also eligible.