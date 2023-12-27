CBSE Not To Give Second Chance For Board Practical Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a circular ahead of the board practical examinations/internal assessments/project assessments for session 2023-24. The exams are scheduled to start from January 1, 2024.

CBSE has asked the schools to ensure necessary arrangements such as preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of internal examiners well in time.

The board has mandated the schools to publish the list of candidates (LOC) who will be appearing for the practical examinations and ensure that the students are listed under the correct list. The schools are required to ensure that the correct subjects and category of students, that is regular/compartment/ improvement is reflected in the online system.

While awarding the marks for practical exams, the schools must ensure to enter marks only from the correct maximum marks in the practical component of the subject as mentioned in the circular of bifurcation of marks.

The students appearing in the exam are advised to check that their subjects of studies are being reflected correctly in the list of candidates submitted by the schools.

The students/parents should be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical examinations are to be conducted. The students must appear in the practical examinations as per schedule as no second chance to appear in the practical exams will be provided by the Board.

The board has directed the Regional Offices to ensure that the practical examinations are completed by all the schools within the notified schedule and marks are also uploaded.

The Regional Offices should ensure that external examiners are appointed in all the schools before commencement of practical examinations in class and subjects wherever applicable.

The Regional Offices shall ensure that Practical Answer Books are delivered to the school before commencement of practical examinations.