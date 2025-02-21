CBSE Board Conducting Class 12 Physics Exam Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Physics exam for Class 12 today. The exam began at 10.30 am and will conclude around 1.30 pm across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad. Around 42 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.



The board has put strict security measures in place to avoid any cheating cases in the exam. Students are undergoing checks, while mobile phones and electronic items are strictly prohibited.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Important guidelines

The board has issued guidelines regarding the dress code, permitted and prohibited items in the exam hall, unfair means practices (UFMs), and associated penalties.

Dress Code

Regular students: Must wear their school uniform.

Private candidates: Should wear light, comfortable clothing.

Permitted Items In the exam hall

Stationery: Transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue or royal blue ink pen, ballpoint pen, gel pen, scale, eraser, and writing pad.

Other items: Transparent water bottle, analogue watch, metro card, bus pass, and cash.

Prohibited Items

Stationery & Devices: Printed/handwritten materials, loose paper bits, calculators (except for Dyscalculia students, who will receive one from the centre), pen drives, log tables (will be provided at the centre), electronic pens, and scanners.

Communication devices: Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, and cameras.

Personal belongings: Wallets, handbags, goggles, and pouches.

Food items: Packed or unpacked food (except for diabetic students)

CBSE dismissed allegations of paper leak

The board had earlier released an official statement refuting claims of paper leak of the board exam 2025. Assuring that the board was actively monitoring and taking action against those responsible for spreading false information, CBSE noted that these claims were baseless and are aimed at creating unnecessary panic among students.

